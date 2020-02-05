Soccer players fear talking about mental health, says Marvin Sordell | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML53c0d46b6db267cc63b5a1e8376c7c8111% %MINIFYHTML53c0d46b6db267cc63b5a1e8376c7c8112%

Footballers are still afraid to talk about mental health concerns due to the impact it could have on their careers, according to former England U21 striker Marvin Sordell.

The former Watford and Bolton player announced his retirement last summer at the age of 28, citing his own mental health problems as one of his reasons for quitting the game.

Football will do its part for people to talk about their mental health over the course of the Heads Up weekends that will take place this month, while Thursday is designated as the Day to speak.

Since his retirement, Sordell has established his own production company and has spent time interviewing current and former professionals about their experiences. In his opinion, there is a long way to go before players feel comfortable opening.

Sordell retired from football last summer

When asked if football encourages honest conversations, Sordell said: "To be frank, no. There are many players with whom I have spoken personally who do not believe it is worth it, because that will make your life more difficult." "

Sordell has co-produced a miniseries called & # 39; Football Exposed & # 39 ;, which will be launched in the coming weeks, analyzing some of the most problematic problems affecting the game.

He said: "A player I spoke with said he told his club he was having mental health problems. At the end of that season, when his contract expired, he was placed on a monthly contract.

A manager told me that if I didn't go and take a pay cut, I would make my life hell. Marvin Sordell

"The coach told him that he didn't think he was able to deal with a crowd."

"Playing under pressure is difficult anyway, but even more so when you are in a position where your contract is reviewed every fifteen days."

Sordell attempted suicide in 2013, which he attributed to an "accumulation,quot; of problems. He had been the victim of racist abuse by supporters at club and international levels, while also being subjected to bullying.

Sordell played for nine clubs during his 10-year professional career, including Burton Albion, Watford and Burnley

"Managers and coaches intimidate players sometimes without even knowing what is happening. That is common in English football, either to train on your own or to do things differently from other people," he said.

"A manager told me that if I didn't go and take a pay cut, I would make my life a hell. Those were his words. And in the end I thought & # 39; I'll leave then, it will make life easier."

However, he does see hope in the younger managers.

"Look at the type of old school coach, when they were players they were told that & # 39; man up & # 39;" he said.

"The new generation is perhaps more emotionally open to having these kinds of discussions and that allows players to go out and talk about how they feel."

Sordell, who has been involved in the work of the Football Association on Mental Health, welcomes the Heads Up weekend initiative.

"There are many people who are affected by mental health problems, so having an industry that addresses this head-on is huge," he said.

"Soccer can lead the way in society and in this area. Let that continue."