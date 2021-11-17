Soaring UK inflation knocks FTSE 100

Article content UK’s FTSE 100 index slipped on Wednesday as a surge in British inflation to the highest level in a decade fueled bets that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next month. British consumer prices posted a bigger-than-expected 4.2% jump last month in annual terms, from a 3.1% increase in September, as household energy bills soared. The FTSE 100, many of whose constituents draw a large part of their revenue in dollars, slipped 0.3% as the sterling hit a one-week high against the greenback.

Article content Exporters Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and British American Tobacco were down nearly 1% each. “We are getting to a high pay, low unemployment and high price situation. Stagflation is a real concern,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell. “Consumers are in a lot of pain and beginning to realize that its not just going away anytime soon, there is not going to be some magic pill, not even an interest rate hike.” Financial markets have currently priced in a near 100% chance that the Bank of England (BoE) will raise rates in December to 0.25% from the record low of 0.1%. Supply chain snarls and inflationary pressures have weighed on the FTSE 100 in recent months, leading it to underperform its European peers. The blue-chip index has just added 13.2% so far in 2021, compared with a 22.8% rise in the pan-European STOXX 600.