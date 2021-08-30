So I’m a Spider-Man So What?

“Spider-Man: So I’m a Spider” is a fan fiction story, written as a sequel to the successful Ultimate Spider-Man series. This book is part of a Marvel Universe event called “Uncanny X-Men”. In this novel the mantle of Spidey is passed onto another Marvel Universe character, Cyclops. The main plot of this story is a young boy named Peter Parker is bitten by a giant, irradiated spider and becomes infected with some sort of retrovirus that causes his mind to go into a different dimension, where he has to cope with being a child again while dealing with a massive evil organisation.

The Spider-Man themed cover of this novel certainly makes it one of the more exciting Spider-Man stories you’ll come across. It’s very much a page-turner. It starts off when Spidey saves a young girl from being attacked by two boys. Later Spidey finds himself traveling to New York City (as indicated by the Spider-Man: So I’m a Spider reference at the start of the novel). There, he deals with a number of villains, such as the Green Goblin and Electro, and also has a fight with the villains called the Jackal.

Peter Parker is suffering from amnesia, so much so that his recollection of the past is a bit fuzzy. This means that he doesn’t exactly know who the man known as Spider-Man is. When a strange man arrives on the scene, bearing the same symptoms of spider poisoning as Peter Parker, Peter immediately recognizes him. The strange man gives Peter a serum, which allows him to recall his past, including where he was bitten, and who his attacker was.

Once he can recollect, however, Peter sets out to find the man who attacked him. He tracks the man down to a warehouse, but has his worst fears about what will happen to him come true. Finally, Spider-Man comes to aid Peter, after suffering a fractured leg in the battle with the criminal. With this new found strength, Peter is able to apprehend his foe, and the story of his accident is told for the first time in the next issue.

Over the years, so much has happened in the Marvel Universe that many Spider-Man stories have taken on different identities. Some, like the one above, tell the story of Peter Parker’s accident and how he was saved from a horrible fate. Others tell the story of Peter Parker’s spiderpowers developing over the years. Some of these stories have spider powers shown off in amazing ways, while others stick to the more straightforward truth. Either way, this is a wonderful comic for any fan of Spider-Man to read.

This latest adventure of Peter Parker is an excellent retelling of one of the most famous Spider-Man stories, giving readers a look into the future of Spider-Man. It also delves into the psyche of Peter Parker, giving the character a very human conflict, something not often seen in comic books. It will make you wonder what it would be like to have Peter Parker as your kid, or your coworker at work…

The fact that this newest adventure of Spider-Man is a great story is part of what makes it so special. The writing is very good and captivating, painting a picture of a young Peter Parker facing off against one of the most dangerous villains Marvel has to offer. It brings this classic web-swinging hero into a modern setting, making the story engaging and exciting. No matter who you are or what you are reading about, this story will make you feel a bit of what Peter Parker is going through as he begins his journey to becoming the masked vigilante we know him to be.

