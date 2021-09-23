Snoop’s $17M NFT collection, movie sold as NFT, QAnon espouser sells tweets By Cointelegraph

Nifty News: Snoop’s $17M NFT collection, movie sold as NFT, QAnon espouser sells tweets
Hip-hop icon Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg, has revealed himself to be the pseudonymous nonfungible token (NFT) collector “Cozomo de’ Medici.”
While Snoop has not provided further clarification beyond a Sept. 21 tweet unveiling his digital identity, Medici’s NFT wallet is worth roughly $17.6 million, according to DappRadar.
NFT collector’s clumsy security practices lead to $294,000 worth of stolen NFTs
Feature film and “Hybrid NFTs”
A tokenized QAnon conspiracy?
Roundup
