Snoop Dogg Wants To Revive Death Row Records (Video)

Death Row Records was one of the biggest music companies to come out of the West Coast, but currently, it’s not poppin’ like it was back in the day. With artists like Snoop Dogg, Dr.Dre, and the late Tupac Shakur, Death Row changed how the music industry was ran by one of the founders, Suge Knight. It’s no secret that Suge ruled with an iron fist. Now that he’s incarcerated and serving a 28-year sentence in prison for running over and killing former rap music label owner Terry Carter in 2015 on the set of the film “Straight Outta Compton,” one iconic rapper is looking to bring Death Row back to the forefront.

If there’s one person to make the record label pop again, it’s #SnoopDogg. In a recent episode of ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,’ the Long Beach native had a lot to say about reviving the label he was once signed to from 1992-1998. Snoop stated, “I think all of Death Row should be in my hands. I should be running that s**t. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that sh*t with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. [Add] some new West Coast acts.”

As the conversation continued, Snoop told hosts Wallo and Gillie that there’s a lot of heat over there, and it’s not being handled right from music to merchandise that should be sold. He did spill some tea, saying that a little birdie told him there’s an opportunity to purchase the label from current owners, eOne and Blackstone. Snoop isn’t new to developing talent. If you recall, his role at Def Jam Recordings as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant allows him to work across the label’s executive team and artist roster, according to Variety.

Roomies, do you think Snoop could revive the record label?

