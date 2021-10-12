Snoop And Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween Trailer

We’re so ready for this Halloween party.
In the special, three teams of award-winning bakers and confectioners will compete to create enormous, immersive worlds filled with edible Halloween treats.
And they’ll be competing to impress none other than Snoop, Martha, and Alvin.
The edible creations the teams are making look out-of-this-world delicious.
And the whole thing is promising to be one big, wild Halloween party.
So mark your calendars and get ready to party with Snoop, Martha, and Alvin. Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween streams Oct. 21 on Peacock.
