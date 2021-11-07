SNL’s New Donald Trump Impersonator Is So Good It’s Scary

James Austin Johnson might’ve just nabbed an Emmy nomination.
On hand to discuss these stories were, of course, Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and Aaron Rodgers, by way of SNL cast members Alex Moffat and Pete Davidson (in a spectacular beard and wig).
They joined Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) on her show to discuss banning books and not getting vaccinated, which are both bad!
But this was all preamble to “Judge Jeanine” introducing her special surprise guest, former president Donald Trump.
Enter James Austin Johnson: one of SNL’s new featured players and the owner of an absolutely uncanny Donald Trump impression.
James made his SNL debut in the first episode of the season, where he showed off his impression of Joe Biden.
And while his Joe Biden is (very) good, James’s Donald Trump impression is truly other-wordly.
It felt like I’d stepped into a time machine and was back in 2017 when the man was on TV every single day.
Compared to previous Trump impressions on SNL, James doesn’t make him quite so exaggerated and goes for a more exact recreation of the way he talks.
As Trump, James went on two minute-long rants that covered everything from Chris Pratt as Mario to Eternals to Santa Claus, and it didn’t sound that different from what you might hear at one of Trump’s actual rallies.
It was, in a word, frightening, but also the funniest version of Trump that has ever been on the show. And yes, that includes when Trump himself hosted in 2015.