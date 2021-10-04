Snickers Announces New Cinnamon Bun Flavor Set To Hit Stores This Month

#Roommates, now that fall is finally upon us, it means that many of your favorite treats are switching things up with new flavors—and fan-favorite candy bar Snickers has something new to tempt your tastebuds. In a recent announcement, Snickers revealed its new Cinnamon Bun flavor that is set to hit stores this month for a limited time.

Snickers is coming through with a delicious surprise this month and all you have to do to try it is head exclusively to your local Walmart. Snickers just announced that its new flavor features one of the top tastes of fall, cinnamon, as its Cinnamon Bun creation is ready for fans to enjoy. Described as an “oven-fresh-inspired bakery bite combining cinnamon bun-flavored nougat that’s mixed with crunchy peanuts, topped with buttery caramel, and coated in rich milk chocolate,” it sounds like this flavor may be the standout of your Halloween candy consumption this year.

@Seventeen reports, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director, Michelle Deigan, spoke briefly regarding the new Snickers flavor:

“We’re excited to continue delivering better moments and more smiles through new innovations for our fans and aim to surprise them with delicious flavor experiences. “Snickers Cinnamon Bun delivers a classic flavor that welcomes the fall season and offers a moment of comfort with a taste and texture only Snickers can provide.”

The Snickers Cinnamon Bun is available in 1.5-ounce Single Bars or in a 24-Count Box. Once you try them and love the taste, you should definitely buy as many as you can because they will be gone at the end of the month.

