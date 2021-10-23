Snam CEO hopeful COP26 will provide definition for ‘blue hydrogen’

Article content

LONDON — The chief executive of Italian gas infrastructure group Snam said that he hopes the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow will provide an agreed definition for “blue hydrogen,” which would help producers trade it.

Marco Alvera was speaking in Riyadh at the Saudi Green Initiative forum, where the world largest oil producer committed to reach net zero by 2060.

“There are still a lot of standards that need to be defined, first of all at COP26 we need to define what blue hydrogen means, because if you have blue hydrogen with little CO2 capture and a lot of methane leakage, it is very damaging,” he said.

“Blue hydrogen must be defined, has to be certified, so the people producing very low or no carbon and no methane leaking in the hydrogen can have a tradable market,” he added.

Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transport in Italy, has pledged to spend more on new green business lines and has signed a flurry of hydrogen deals over the last year. (Reporting by Yousef Saba in Riyadh and Marwa Rashad in London Editing by Peter Graff)