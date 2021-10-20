SMS marketing can help you to reach more than 292 million people

While email has long been seen as a strong marketing tool, SMS marketing is shaping up to be more memorable and better for customer communications

SMS (Short Message Service) marketing is a massive growth channel with more than 292 million people in North America using text messaging. For businesses, that means that it’s a lot easier to send direct marketing messages to your existing and potential customers. With the right approach, SMS marketing can be a strong growth tool for your business. As summed up by Thrive Marketing agency : “In a nutshell, SMS marketing utilizes a mobile phone’s SMS or text messaging service to communicate with their customers and to keep them engaged. One SMS has a 160-character limit and if you go over this limit your message is sent in two parts. So, it’s best that SMS marketers make their message copy concise yet compelling.”

In this era of remote work, communication is more essential than ever, but can easily be one of the things the teams of a business let fall to the wayside. But when employees aren’t seeing each other face to face, unless via video call, keeping up to date with each other easily and quickly is of paramount importance.