SMOORE Wins a 2021 MUSE Design Award for its Disposable Vape TA15

SHENZHEN, China — SMOORE, a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, today announced that its flagship tech brand, FEELM, has received a gold award in the product design category of 2021 MUSE Design Awards for its ultra-slim disposable vape with ceramic coil, TA15. Moreover, FEELM is the only brand winning 2021 MUSE Design Award in the atomization field. The MUSE Design Awards is an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship leads to paradigm shifts.

As the world’s first disposable ultra-slim pod product equipped with ceramic coil, TA 15 marks the opening of a new ceramic era of disposable vapes. FEELM atomization coil inside TA 15 guarantees low power consumption, stronger vapor, stable and popping-free vaping experience. Despite its ultra-slim body, TA15 is long-lasting for over 300 puffs.

Moreover, TA15 adopts an anti-condensation structure to control the dynamic condition of e-liquid, lowering the leakage rate to the greatest extend and offering premium user experience.

The slightly arc surface wraps the inner structure compactly forming a 7.5 mm thinnest body. The vertically textured surface makes it comfortable to hold and reduces remains of fingerprints. The raised part of TA 15 prevents the mouthpiece from contact with desk for hygiene and features a concealed air inlet.

Meanwhile, the highlighted “pixel block” is actually a metal sticker, whose color is changed with flavors and support customization.

By virtue of unique design and innovation technology, this product has effectively solved the industry’s pain point of leakage without a silicone plug. Thanks to breakthrough in materials and structural science, there’s no burnt taste, but with more delicate vapor and purer taste, thus delivering an extraordinary vaping experience.

“I always put users first, and attempt to deeply understand and explore their potential needs. Driven by design thinking, we combine practicability and minimalism, highlighting the performance of our ceramic coil while making other parts as thin as possible.” said Qing Ling, ID Designer of TA15.

Since its global launch in 2016, FEELM has a significant impact on the research and manufacturing of closed vaping products and changed the global vaping industry landscape, ushering into a new era of ceramic coil.

The MUSE Design Awards is a part of the MUSE Awards Program, which was created by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015. IAA’s inception was based on a mission to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution. IAA’s mission has largely shaped MUSE Design Awards’ goals.

For more information, please visit https://design.museaward.com/winner-info.php?id=6819

About FEELM:

FEELM is a flagship atomization technology brand belonging to SMOORE. Focusing on the research of cutting-edge atomization technology, FEELM also specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-quality atomization devices driven by FEELM coil. “FEELM inside” symbol is on the closed system pods of a number of global leading tobacco companies and vaping companies around the world.