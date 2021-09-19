Smashing crypto adoption barrier? Solana aims to do its own ‘thing’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Smashing crypto adoption barrier? Solana aims to do its own ‘thing’

There was a lot of talk at SALT Conference 2021 about Solana Labs, the supersonic racer of layer-one blockchain networks. Not surprisingly, much of that conversation centered on speed — or, in network parlance, transactions per second (TPS).

If blockchain technology is ever to achieve mass adoption — 1 billion users, say — then it has to get faster, said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange platform FTX, in a Monday morning panel session, adding, “You can’t have 1 billion people using a chain that has 10 transactions per second. It just doesn’t work.”