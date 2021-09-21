Smart contracts are coming to Bitcoin through Dfinity’s Internet Computer By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Dfinity Foundation’s Internet Computer blockchain is bringing smart-contract capabilities to the (BTC) network, potentially opening the door to new use cases for the premier cryptocurrency.

Internet Computer will utilize its so-called chain key cryptography to integrate with Bitcoin, paving the way for smart contracts with native BTC addresses that are hosted directly on Internet Computer, Dfinity Foundation announced Tuesday.