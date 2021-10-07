Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021

Article content LONDON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021. Mr. Rands will discuss Small Pharma’s progress in the development of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, through a live webcast on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. If you would like to participate please register to attend here . For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at SmallPharmaIR@kcsa.com .

Article content About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (“VIC”) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. Learn more about VIC and its events at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com . About Small Pharma Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.