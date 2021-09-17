Small Australian iron ore miner suspends operations after one shipment

Article content MELBOURNE — Australian junior miner Venture Minerals has temporarily suspended operations at its controversial Riley iron ore mine in northwestern Tasmania after just a single shipment, it said on Friday, hit by a plunge in prices. The project’s location in the wilderness of Australia’s southernmost island had sparked the ire of green activists, who held multiple protests there since March, as the Bob Brown Foundation calls for World Heritage listing of the area. The company is completing a full review of the mine in response to declining market conditions and shipping costs that were higher than expected, it told the Australian stock exchange in a filing.

While the company feels some pressures will prove fleeting, it said, "Venture believes the best course of action is to temporarily suspend mining operations to preserve the reserve base." It plans to retain employees until market conditions improve, it added, to ensure "the company can recommence operations immediately." Australia is the world's biggest supplier of iron ore, with about half the global supply of the steel-making raw material dug out of the dusty red plains of the Pilbara region in its west, by the likes of Rio Tinto. Iron ore prices were on a tear when Venture Minerals brought on the mine this year, eventually peaking above $220 a tonne in mid-May, boosted by Brazilian supply constraints and shipping snarls stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.