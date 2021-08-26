Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MEXICO CITY/HOUSTON — State-run Petroleos Mexicanos’ efforts to restore oil production at an offshore cluster hit by a fatal weekend fire could lag official projections, people close to the matter said, as re-connecting wells is proving more difficult than planned. About a quarter of Mexico’s oil output was halted by the accident that took over 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) offline at the country’s largest production hub, Ku-Maloob-Zaap (KMZ). Seven workers were killed and six injured in the blaze, which was extinguished over the weekend.

Article content Pemex is working to re-establish power and re-connecting up to 125 wells in a recovery plan that calls for all output to be fully online by Aug. 30, Chief Executive Octavio Romero Oropeza said this week. Pemex has not yet estimated the monthly impact of the fire on its crude exports. But four people close to the recovery efforts said Romero’s forecast looks too optimistic as key technical issues, including controlling the wells’ pressure, re-establishing all the pumping systems and replacing burnt infrastructure, have not yet been completed. Pemex has the know-how to restore output and can exhaust inventories in the coming days to fulfill exports commitments. But because the gas re-injection infrastructure was hit by the fire, there will be a limit on what it can progress before replacing equipment, one of the sources said.