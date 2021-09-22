Slow Growth, Questionable Metrics By TipRanks

© Reuters. Nordstrom Stock: Slow Growth, Questionable Metrics



Nordstrom (NYSE:) is a brick-and-mortar fashion retailer situated in North America.

The company is focused on digitalizing the majority of its business, but I remain bearish on the stock due to incremental shortcomings. (See JWN stock charts on TipRanks)

Performance

Nordstrom stock is trading down by 26% over the past six months.

The company beat its earnings estimates in Q2, recording quarterly revenue of $3.7 billion (a 96.8% year-over-year increase), in turn beating its EPS estimate by $0.21.

Disposable income remained high throughout the early part of 2021, but as disposable income per capita decreases, so too will marginal utility to spend, and the result might be a suppressed top line.

Considering the firm’s restructuring, with an emphasis on digitalization, lower long-term operating costs can be a value add, but for the time being, the company’s recent operating margins are unlikely to sustain.

As well, digitalization is an industry-wide phenomenon, and it doesn’t set Nordstrom apart from other retailers.

Nordstrom continues to face a significant amount of pressure from the likes of GAP, Limited Brands, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and others.

Supply Chain Concerns

CEO Erik Nordstrom has mentioned that supply chain issues have hit Nordstrom hard, and that he thinks these constraints will probably affect the company for another six to 12 months.

He further believes that Nordstrom’s slower-than-anticipated growth could make it more difficult for the firm’s procurement managers to determine the level of inventory required going forward.

Key Metrics

Disappointing EV/EBIT (42.7) and forward PEG (23.2) ratios mean that growth in income statement line items are lagging the market.

Nordstrom is also struggling to provide value to shareholders with its forward diluted EPS anticipated to shrink by 11.1%, while its EPS growth for the next three to five years is expected to underperform its sector by 63.6%.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street remains divided on the stock, with two Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and three Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. The average JWN price target of $37.13 implies 29.3% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.