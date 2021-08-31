Slovenian finance authority proposes 10% tax on crypto income By Cointelegraph

According to local media reports, the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia, or FURS, is considering imposing a 10% taxable income bill on cryptocurrency asset activity in the near future.

Under the current legislation method, the authority analyses an individual’s digital asset activity on a case-by-case basis by trawling through their buy and sell transactions. This can result in a stagnant and tedious crypto administrative process.