Slovenian finance authority proposes 10% tax on crypto income By Cointelegraph

According to local media reports, the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia, or FURS, is considering imposing a 10% taxable income bill on cryptocurrency asset activity in the near future.
Under the current legislation method, the authority analyses an individual’s digital asset activity on a case-by-case basis by trawling through their buy and sell transactions. This can result in a stagnant and tedious crypto administrative process.
