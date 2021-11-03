Slate Grocery REIT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Article content TORONTO — Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, today announced its financial results and highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. “Slate Grocery REIT just concluded one of its best, most consequential quarters to date,” said David Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. “We achieved transformational growth, increasing the value of our portfolio by more than $414 million, and our team’s continued exceptional operating performance drove record new leasing volumes at high spreads. These results confirm the resilient and essential nature of grocery-anchored real estate, and we are well positioned to continue growing our portfolio to create additional value for our unitholders.”

Article content For the CEO’s letter to unitholders for the quarter, please follow the link here . Highlights Exceptional operational performance further enhanced the portfolio’s durability The REIT’s new leasing volumes of 229,290 square feet represent a quarterly record by 18.0%. These new deals were completed at a rental spread of 20.5%. The REIT achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of occupancy growth, finishing the quarter at 93.5%, an increase of 0.3% relative to the last quarter. Excluding assets acquired during the third quarter, portfolio occupancy was 94.4%, an increase of 1.2% from the second quarter 2021. Anchor occupancy increased to 100.0% during the third quarter. Same-property net operating income (“NOI”) for the third quarter increased by $0.4 million or 2.1% over the comparative period. Including the impact of completed redevelopments, same-property NOI for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 increased by $0.8 million or 3.7%. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) per unit for the third quarter was $0.23, an increase of $0.02 relative to last quarter.

Achieved significant growth through record quarterly acquisition activity Acquisitions in the third quarter totaled $414.3 million, which increases the portfolio’s scale to $1.9 billion of critical real estate across 13.2 million square feet. Third quarter acquisitions significantly increased the REIT’s portfolio presence in the top 50 major metro markets across the United States to 65%, at an attractive cost basis of $127 per square foot.

Well-positioned for growth and acquisition activity In addition to contractual base rent commitments not yet online, which total more than $2.5 million over the next three quarters, the REIT has a deep new leasing pipeline of over 150,000 square feet. The investment market for grocery-anchored real estate remains liquid and strong. The REIT continues to actively underwrite compelling new opportunities that would further enhance the quality and scale of the portfolio while creating additional value for unitholders.

Summary of Q3 2021 Results Three months ended September 30, (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Change % Rental revenue $ 34,079 $ 31,961 6.6% NOI 1 $ 25,647 $ 23,098 11.0% Net income 2 $ 9,603 $ 7,630 25.9% New leasing (square feet) 2 229,290 196,438 16.7% New leasing spread 2 20.5% 4.5% 16.0% Total leasing (square feet) 2 425,821 431,778 (1.4)% Total leasing spread 2 10.2% 13.1% (2.9)% Leasing – anchor / junior anchor 2 307,885 280,175 9.9% Weighted average number of units outstanding (“WA units”) 49,742 42,222 17.8% FFO 1 2 $ 13,686 $ 11,487 19.1% FFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 3.7% FFO payout ratio 1 2 4 82.4% 79.1% 3.3% AFFO 1 2 $ 11,478 $ 8,954 28.2% AFFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 9.5% AFFO payout ratio 1 2 4 98.3% 101.5% (3.2)% (thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 Change % Same-property NOI (3 month period, 67 properties) $ 21,100 $ 20,669 2.1% Same-property NOI (12 month period, 59 properties) $ 73,889 $ 73,940 (0.1)% As at September 30, (thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Change % Total assets, IFRS $ 1,715,471 $ 1,302,849 31.7% Total assets, proportionate interest $ 1,881,842 $ 1,314,465 43.2% Debt, IFRS $ 928,122 $ 777,526 19.4% Debt, proportionate interest $ 1,140,774 $ 784,472 45.4% Net asset value per unit $ 11.95 $ 10.65 12.2% Number of properties 2 107 76 40.8% Portfolio occupancy 2 93.5% 92.5% 1.0% Debt / GBV ratio 3 54.1% 59.7% (5.6)% Interest coverage ratio 1 2.73x 2.48x 10.1%

Article content (1) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section below. (2) Includes the REIT’s share of joint venture investments. (3) Excludes subscription receipt funds in escrow for first and second quarter of 2021. The REIT’s leverage ratio including subscription receipt funds in escrow for the first and second quarter of 2021 would be 49.8% and 49.4%, respectively. (4) Adjusting to exclude the impact of the September distributions in relation to the subscription receipt offering completed on September 22, 2021 for the acquisition of the 25 grocery anchored portfolio (the “Acquisition”), FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio would be 76.5% and 91.2%, respectively. Conference Call and Webcast Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (647) 427-2311 or 1 (866) 521-4909. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at https://snwebcastcenter.com/webcast/slate/2021/1103 . A replay will be accessible until November 17, 2021 via the REIT’s website or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (access code 3665096) approximately two hours after the live event. About Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U / SGR.UN) Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.9 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT’s resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term. Visit slategroceryreit.com to learn more about the REIT. About Slate Asset Management Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform has a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more. Supplemental Information

Article content All interested parties can access Slate Grocery’s Supplemental Information online at slategroceryreit.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available on SEDAR or upon request to the REIT at info@slateam.com or (416) 644-4264. Forward Looking Statements Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management’s expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words “plans”, “expects”, “does not expect”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “projects”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur”, “be achieved”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Some of the specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There can be no assurance regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the business, operations, and financial performance of the REIT and its tenants, as well as on consumer behaviors and the economy in general. Management believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, however, management can give no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

NOI is defined as rental revenue less operating expenses, prior to straight-line rent, IFRIC 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development.

(“IFRIC 21”) property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development. FFO is defined as net income adjusted for certain items including transaction costs, change in fair value of properties, change in fair value of financial instruments, deferred income taxes, unit expense (income), adjustments for equity investment and IFRIC 21 property tax adjustments.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for straight-line rental revenue and sustaining capital, leasing costs and tenant improvements.

FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio are defined as distributions declared divided by FFO and AFFO, respectively.

FFO per WA unit and AFFO per WA unit are defined as FFO and AFFO divided by the weighted average class U equivalent units outstanding, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as NOI less general and administrative expenses.

Interest coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest paid.

Net asset value is defined as the aggregate of the carrying value of the REIT’s equity, deferred income taxes and exchangeable units of subsidiaries.

Proportionate interest represents financial information adjusted to reflect the REIT’s equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets and its share of net income (losses) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the REIT’s ownership percentage of the related investment. We utilize these measures for a variety of reasons, including measuring performance, managing the business, capital allocation and the assessment of risk. Descriptions of why these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and how management uses each measure are included in Management’s Discussion and Analysis. We believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS results is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of our businesses in a manner similar to management. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others.

Article content SGR-FR Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures The table below summarizes a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on IFRS financial information. Three months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Rental revenue $ 34,079 $ 31,961 Straight-line rent revenue (8 ) (530 ) Property operating expenses (4,809 ) (4,649 ) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (4,227 ) (4,115 ) Contribution from joint venture investments 612 431 NOI1 2 $ 25,647 $ 23,098 Cash flow from operations $ 8,034 $ 10,657 Changes in non-cash working capital items 793 (466 ) Transaction costs — 16 Subscription receipts equivalent amount 4,933 — Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (465 ) (395 ) Interest, net and TIF note adjustments 31 34 Adjustments for joint venture investments 303 364 Non-controlling interest 57 — Taxes on dispositions 1 747 Capital (1,653 ) (852 ) Leasing costs (492 ) (412 ) Tenant improvements (64 ) (739 ) AFFO1 2 $ 11,478 $ 8,954 Net income 1 2 $ 9,603 $ 7,630 Change in fair value of financial instruments (2,102 ) — Transaction costs — 16 Change in fair value of properties (6 ) 2,829 Deferred income tax expense 1,782 2,077 Subscription receipts 4,933 — Adjustments for joint venture investments 3,621 1,088 Unit expense 33 1,215 Non-controlling interest 48 — Taxes on dispositions 1 747 IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (4,227 ) (4,115 ) FFO 1 2 $ 13,686 $ 11,487 Straight-line rental revenue (8 ) (530 ) Capital expenditures (1,653 ) (852 ) Leasing costs (492 ) (412 ) Tenant improvements (64 ) (739 ) Non-controlling interest 9 — AFFO 1 2 $ 11,478 $ 8,954 Three months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 NOI 1 2 $ 25,647 $ 23,098 General and administrative expenses (2,549 ) (3,293 ) Cash interest, net (8,444 ) (7,954 ) Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (465 ) (395 ) Adjustments for joint venture investments (309 ) (67 ) Current income tax expense (250 ) (432 ) Non-controlling interest 57 — Capital expenditures (1,653 ) (852 ) Leasing costs (492 ) (412 ) Tenant improvements (64 ) (739 ) AFFO1 2 $ 11,478 $ 8,954 (1) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section above. (2) Includes the REIT’s share of joint venture investments. Three months ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Net income 1 $ 9,603 $ 7,630 Interest and financing costs 13,842 8,349 Change in fair value of financial instruments (2,102 ) — Transaction costs — 16 Change in fair value of properties (6 ) 2,829 Deferred income tax expense 1,782 2,077 Current income tax expense 251 1,179 Unit expense 33 1,215 Adjustments for equity investment 3,930 1,155 Straight-line rent revenue (8 ) (530 ) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (4,227 ) (4,115 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 23,098 $ 19,805 NOI 1 2 $ 25,647 $ 23,098 General and administrative expenses (2,549 ) (3,293 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 23,098 $ 19,805 Cash interest paid (8,475 ) (7,988 ) Interest coverage ratio 1 2 2.73x 2.48x WA units 49,742 42,222 FFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 FFO payout ratio 1 2 3 82.4 % 79.1 % AFFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 AFFO payout ratio 1 2 3 98.3 % 101.5 % (1) Includes the REIT’s share of joint venture investments. (2) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section above. (3) Adjusting to exclude the impact of the September distributions in relation to the subscription receipt offering completed on September 22, 2021 for the Acquisition, FFO payout ratio would be 76.5% and 91.2%, respectively. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006418/en/ Contacts For Further Information

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 416 644 4264

E-mail: ir@slateam.com #distro

