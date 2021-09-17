SkyBridge raises $100M for Algorand fund and files for crypto company ETF By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
SkyBridge raises $100M for Algorand fund and files for crypto company ETF

Alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital hopes to expand its crypto offerings, filing for a crypto-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Tuesday and revealing plans for an Algorand fund at this week’s SALT conference in New York.

Speaking to CNBC, SkyBridge founder and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said the firm had raised more than $100 million toward the newly announced Algorand fund. He added that the firm currently holds roughly $700 million worth of crypto assets.