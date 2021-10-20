Skunk Reveals A New Clue With A Pager — Watch – Hollywood Life

The celebrity panelists are still trying to guess the Skunk’s identity. She reveals a brand-new clue with a pager in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’

Who is the Skunk? That is the big question. The Skunk is still in the running to get that Golden Mask trophy as the judges try to decipher her identity. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer, a new clue that could be a hint she’s a Dreamgirl!

Host Nick Cannon fires up the time machine and out walks a man with a pager that reads “607.” The Skunk tells the panelists, “If someone sent me these three digits, it would make me feel like a complete dream girl.” The panelists take to the “dream girl” drop right away. Could she be one of the women from the movie Dreamgirls?

Nick brings up how you would send the number “143” to tell someone you loved them. Robin Thicke says that he believes “607” means “I miss you.” The Skunk may be missing someone in a big way.

In the Skunk’s first clue package, she revealed why she was inspired by this costume. “I chose to be the Skunk because I relate to the duality, the yin and yang of it all,” she said. “And while life’s not always black and white, there are always certainly two sides to every story. I’m here to tell mine. Over the years, I’ve seen it all, honey. There might be misconceptions that I’m quick to get into a fight. But, honey, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I’ve learned you don’t always have to react when provoked. I took a break for a minute to focus on family. But I’m ready to get back out there…and make it do what it do, boo.”

The Skunk’s clue package also featured a train, a ticket to Seoul, and a vase with the letter “D.” She said she “took a break to focus on family.” During the October 20 episode, the Group A celebrities return to the stage and another wildcard enters the game. Leslie Jordan joins the show as a guest panelist. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.