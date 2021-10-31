Home Entertainment Skeet Ulrich Scream Comedy Funny Movie

“I didn’t really key into the story.”

Warning: Spoilers follow for the film Scream.

One of the things that makes Scream the perfect horror movie is that it’s essentially a comedy, too.


But for Scream star Skeet Ulrich, who plays Billy Loomis in the film, it wasn’t immediately obvious that such a scary movie would also be, y’know, funny.


The actor recently told Entertainment Weekly that, when he started shooting with co-star Matthew Lillard, he was confused by the “humorous moments” that Lillard was bringing out of the script.


“I think part of it was the mindset of Billy and me getting into that mindset,” he explained. “I saw it as this very serious documentary about two killers in high school and I was researching serial killers and the psychology of them, so I didn’t really key into the humor of the story until take one of day one.”


When it came to filming the fountain scene early on in the movie, Ulrich says “I just remember thinking, ‘What are they doing?’ Don’t they know?…Like, ‘This isn’t funny. This isn’t supposed to be funny.’ And man, was I wrong.”


That’s OK, Skeet. Sometimes it takes a minute to get a good joke or two.


Read the entire interview here.

