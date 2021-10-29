SK Innovation expects refining margins to post steady growth in Q4 By Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) – SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins in the fourth quarter are expected to post steady growth as COVID-19 recedes and demand returns.
The company posted an operating profit of 619 billion won ($528.95 million) in the July-September quarter, compared with an operating loss of 54 billion won in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 1,170.2500 won)
