When they said children are the future, they never lied. The youth are the next generation of leaders in social justice, education, health, technology, and even agriculture. No age is too early to chase your dreams and becoming a changemaker. At just six years old, Georgia native Kendall Rae Johnson’s name has already gone down in history, and it’s all because of her love of fruits and vegetables.

According to Good Morning America, Kendall is the youngest certified farmer and youngest Black farmer in Georgia. One might ask how a six-year-old was interested in growing and planting fruits and veggies to begin with. Well, the answer is simple—curiosity. Her great-grandmother Laura “Kate” Williams inspired the young girl in the garden at 3-years-old. By four years old, her parents built a garden in the backyard where she grew everything from carrots to okra, squash, zucchini, and strawberries.

The process for Kendall to become a certified farmer didn’t happen by chance. She took the necessary steps to ensure she received her business entity at the state and federal level under the name “aGROWKulture.” The young girl also joined several farming organizations, including Georgia Grown, Georgia’s Department of Agriculture division. In addition, she joined the Georgia Farm Bureau.

Now that Kendall is an official farmer, she can apply for grants, scholarships and can purchase land under her business. Over 42,000 farms are operating in Georgia, and Kendall joins the ranks of Black producers across the U.S. who make up less than 2% of the country’s 3.4 million farmers, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

Kendall’s legacy is just beginning. She has already been recognized in her city of South Fulton with her own day. September 28th is declared “Kendall Rae Appreciation Day” for her work in her garden. Congratulations Kendall! Keep striving for excellence!

The post Six-Year-Old Georgia Girl Becomes Youngest Certified Farmer In The State appeared first on The Shade Room.