Sirius XM Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Sirius XM (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Sirius XM announced earnings per share of $0.08 on revenue of $2.20B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0717 on revenue of $2.16B.

Sirius XM shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 26.78% from its 52 week high of $8.14 set on January 27. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.21% from the start of the year.

Sirius XM follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Sirius XM’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

Netflix had beat expectations on October 19 with third quarter EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

