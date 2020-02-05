Sir Mo Farah withdraws from Vitality Big Half with an injury | Athletics News

%MINIFYHTML8bebab0ebdef16f24684da4de67470ee11% %MINIFYHTML8bebab0ebdef16f24684da4de67470ee12%





Sir Mo Farah suffered a training injury

%MINIFYHTML8bebab0ebdef16f24684da4de67470ee13% %MINIFYHTML8bebab0ebdef16f24684da4de67470ee14%

Sir Mo Farah retired from Vitality Big Half after suffering a minor Achilles injury.

%MINIFYHTML8bebab0ebdef16f24684da4de67470ee15% %MINIFYHTML8bebab0ebdef16f24684da4de67470ee16%

The four-time Olympic champion won the London race for the past two years and will face Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia this year.

But Farah, who announced that he will return to the track for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last November, will now not compete on March 1.

Farah said: "I really wanted to compete with The Vitality Big Half again.

"Everyone knows how much I love to run in London, but my priority is to be fit, healthy and competitive for the summer season and that's why I had to make the difficult decision not to run this year."

"I definitely hope to return again in 2021."

Farah won the elite men's half marathon race during the inaugural Grand Half in London in 2018

Farah will continue her preparations for summer in Africa, after having chosen to leave the marathon for another bet on the Olympic title.

Farah won twice as much gold in 5,000m and 10,000m in London 2012 and Rio 2016 before leaving the track to focus on running marathons in 2017.

He broke the European record to win the Chicago marathon in 2018, but could only finish fifth in London in April last year.

With the world record holder Eliud Kipchoge as an overwhelming favorite, a marathon victory in Tokyo was unlikely and Farah will seek to defend his 10,000m title again.