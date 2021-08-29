Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., commonly known as Sinopec, returned to profit in the first half as the nation’s recovery from the pandemic boosted demand for the refiner’s transport fuels and plastics. Asia’s biggest oil refiner posted a net profit of 40 billion yuan ($6.2 billion), compared with a loss of 21.8 billion yuan a year ago, the company said in a statement Sunday, using international accounting standards.The company in July forecast net income of between 36.5 billion yuan and 38.5 billion yuan under Chinese accounting standards.