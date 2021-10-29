Sinopec expects Q4 sales prices for natural gas to rise 20% or more By Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Sinopec (NYSE:) Corp said on Friday it expects sales prices for in China in the fourth quarter to rise at least 20% versus a year earlier because of peak winter heating demand and in line with surging import costs.
The firm, Asia’s largest oil refiner, expects China’s gasoline consumption to peak around 2025/26, company executives told analysts and reporters.
