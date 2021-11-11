‘Sinister’ debanking of crypto traders is often anti-competitive says Senator Bragg By Cointelegraph

Australian banks have been dressing up anti-competitive behavior as regulatory compliance when de-banking crypto customers, Senator Andrew Bragg said.
“I believe many banks have been dressing up de-banking as a regulatory necessity. In fact it is often anti-competitive behavior and far more sinister and threatening than it appears on the surface,” the Liberal Senator for New South Wales said in a prepared address to the Tech Council of Australia tod.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.