Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SingularityDAO appoints Chris Poulin as CTO and head of AI

Decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio manager SingularityDAO has appointed research scientist Chris Poulin as its new chief technology officer and head of artificial intelligence, underscoring the company’s ambitions for AI-driven investment solutions. In his new role, Poulin will be tasked with developing SingularityDAO’s DynaSets, an AI-powered system for building a curated basket of crypto investments. DynaSets hold a collection of DeFi tokens in one contract, allowing investors to more easily manage their portfolios. The job description also entails developing new AI-driven products for the DeFi sector. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph