Entertainment

Single All The Way Funny Fan Tweets

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“When I grow up, I want to be Jennifer Coolidge.”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so you know what that means…it’s officially rom-com season.


Philippe Bosse / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

With Christmas right around the corner, Single All the Way hit Netflix just in time to get us in those ~festive~ feels. The film stars Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and Jennifer Coolidge as two friends pretend to be dating as they head home for the holidays, when in reality it’s much more than that.


Philippe Bosse / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you haven’t had a chance to stream it yet, we’ve rounded up the funniest and most heartwarming tweets to the movie so far. Check them out below:

5.

Oh my god #SingleAllTheWay is a perfect romance movie. Two idiots in love and not knowing it? A crazy and hilarious meddling family? Relationships with plants? YES PLEASE AND THANK YOU.


Twitter: @dust2dust34

11.

Inserting Whitney Houston’s “Joy to the World” in the middle of the movie was everything…that’s the only version we recognize anyway but still #SingleAllTheWay


Twitter: @Chazzzy_C

15.

‘single all the way’ was the perfect gay christmas romcom. it was easy to watch, charming, heartwarming, the cast is perfect and i’d watch it 100 times over. also, give jennifer coolidge her oscar NOW.


Netflix / Twitter: @jxeker

17.

When Jennifer Coolidge said this in Single All The Way, I truly didn’t know if she was talking about herself or the character. Either way, she’s correct 😭


Netflix / Twitter: @thomxsjw

What did you think of Single All The Way? Share your review in the comments!

