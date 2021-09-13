Singer Wears Leather Bodice — Photos & Video – Hollywood Life

The 2021 MTV VMAs delivered a jaw-dropping moment when Madonna came out on stage and flashed her butt cheeks in a sexy leather bodice.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards featured one heck of a moment on Sept. 12, when Madonna, 63, opened the show by celebrating both her 40-year career and MTV’s 40-year history inside Brooklyn’s very own Barclays Center. And while doing so, she wore a tiny, sexy leather bodice that left very little to the imagination.

Madonna was the first artist in VMAs history to win 20 awards, so it made total sense for her to open the show. And, like we said, she did so in the best way possible — first, she came out on stage wearing a trench coat, stockings, heels and a black leather hat. Then, after saying some words about how far she and MTV have come since 1981, she took off her coat, and walked away, while flashing half of her butt to the audience. 40 years later, and Madonna is still as controversial as she was in 1981 — we love it.

Madonna’s thang was thanging 😩👀 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/mGm3HZooGd — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 13, 2021

The MTV Video Music Awards are actually known for delivering jaw-dropping moments. For example — remember when Britney Spears performed “Slave 4 U” with a live Burmese python at the 2001 MTV VMAs? Or how about when Britney Spears and Madonna made headlines in 2003 after sharing a kiss on stage in the middle of their performance? There was also that time when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s VMAs acceptance speech back in 2009, while declaring Beyonce the rightful recipient of Video of the Year Award. Like we said, this show is known for its shocking moments and now this one can be added to that very long list of the craziest VMA moments.