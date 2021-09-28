Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin Passes Away At 49 Years Old

The R&B industry has reportedly lost one of its diamonds. Singer and songwriter Andrea Martin is no longer with us after 49 years. The tragic news was first posted on Andrea’s Instagram Story on Monday evening.

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,” said the message. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

Her passion was undeniable as demonstrated in many of the hit records she wrote. She pushed her pen for artists like Toni Braxton, Monica and SWV. Songs like En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go” and Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” are glittering bullet points on her hefty resume. She worked closely with her longtime writing partner Ivan Matias. Ivan also confirmed the news on Monday of Andrea’s passing.

“Rest in Paradise To Andrea Martin,” Ivan captioned a photo of Andrea. “My childhood friend & songwriting partner. She was extraordinary.”

In a separate post, Ivan shared a throwback photo performing with Andrea. He elaborated his admiration for Andrea and her talent in the caption.

“Her spirit was infused into each lyric & melody she blessed us with,” Ivan wrote. “Our connection was a divine union. We went to school together & had no idea that soon after, we’d be brought together as partners, co-writers & friends through adulthood. She brought out the best in me & everyone she worked with. We laughed, cried, fought & loved hard. She was a blessing to everyone around her in ways no one will ever know. She taught me about life, love, loyalty & of course music. Her musical genius lives on in the songs she contributed to the soundtrack of all our lives.”

At this time, the cause of death is unclear. Andrea’s family has also requested privacy as they make the appropriate arrangements.

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time,” the message said. “Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements.”

