Singapore’s ‘Unusual Surge’; H.K. Readies Boosters: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Singapore will be closely monitoring the trend after an “unusual surge” in infections brought daily cases to a record. Hong Kong will soon start giving out booster shots to the elderly, to those at higher risk of infection and to people inoculated with China’s Sinovac BioTech Ltd. vaccine. New Zealand will begin scaling back one of its key virus defenses by easing border restrictions for fully vaccinated people arriving from overseas. Taiwan will remove limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings while Vietnam is opening up to allow fully-vaccinated tourists avoid quarantine.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Americans with cancer, organ transplants and other conditions that weaken their immune systems could get a fourth vaccine shot to add protection against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidelines. Moderately and severely immunocompromised adults who are fully vaccinated and received a booster dose may get an additional shot six months later, the agency said. Ireland, Spain and the United Arab Emirates topped Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking. Southeast Asian countries continued to rank lowest. Key Developments: Virus Tracker: Cases top 244.9 million; deaths surpass 4.97 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 6.9 billion shots givenThe best and worst places to be as reopening picks up: Resilience RankingMaori slam New Zealand’s plan to open up at 90% vaccination rateAustralia Braces to Open Borders and Face Life After Covid Zero

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content German Cases Rise Most Since April (12: 44 p.m. HK) Germany recorded more than 28,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the biggest daily increase since April, according to data from the RKI public-health institute. Deaths exceeded 100 for a third straight day, taking the total to 95,485. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that she’s concerned about the latest surge in cases, and its potential to overload the nation’s hospitals. Taiwan to Remove Limits on Gatherings (11:52 a.m. HK) Taiwan government decided to further ease some Covid controls from Nov. 2 as the local situation has stabilized, Cabinet spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng said at a briefing in Taipei. The cap on the number of people allowed in gatherings will be removed, while masks will are be required at all times, with exceptions including exercise and singing. Dining will be allowed on trains, domestic flights and ships, as well as movie theaters.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Vietnam to Lift Quarantines for Tourists Next Month (11:44 a.m. HK) Fully-vaccinated international travelers won’t be quarantined if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Vietnam for packaged tours to some tourist cities from next month, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing guidance from ministry of culture, sports and tourism. Areas that will be allowed to recieve tourists include Phu Quoc, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Danang, Quang Ninh. Australians Aged 18 and Over to Get Booster From Nov. 8 (11:42 a.m. HK) Australians aged 18 and over who have received two doses at least six months ago are now eligible to have a booster shot, according to a joint statement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Vaccines will be available to eligible people starting on Nov. 8. Antidepressant May Reduce Hospitalizations (10:31 a.m. HK) A generic antidepressant appears able to reduce the risk that Covid will land an infected patient in the hospital, according to a Brazilian study published in Lancet Global Health. Nearly 11% of those given fluvoxamine twice a day for 10 days needed emergency medical care for at least six hours or were hospitalized, compared with almost 16% of those given a placebo. The pill, originally sold under the brand name Luvox, isn’t as potent as Merck & Co.’s new antiviral for Covid-19, which cut hospitalizations and deaths in half. However, it’s significantly less expensive, selling for less than a dollar a day.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content China Sees Drop in New Cases Amid Latest Outbreak (9:08 a.m. HK) China reported 23 new local confirmed Covid-19 infections on Oct. 27 in Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Ningxia, Heilongjiang, Shandong and Sichuan, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Another 11 local asymptomatic cases were reported in Shandong, Heilongjiang, Beijing and Yunnan. Nationwide, China reported 54 infections on Wednesday, the most in a single day since the latest outbreak began last week. Ho Chi Minh City Resumes Some Dine-In Services (8:56 a.m. HK) Ho Chi Minh City authorities permitted the resumption of dine-in services starting Thursday, with seat capacity of no more than 50% and no sales of alcoholic beverages as city government continues to ease anti-virus restrictions, according to a post on the central government’s website.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Alcoholic may be served at restaurants used for wedding parties, or those inside hotels or at tourism sites. Eateries and restaurants must close before 9 p.m. New Zealand to Ease Border Restrictions (8:55 a.m. HK) New Zealand will begin scaling back one of its key Covid-19 defenses by easing border restrictions for fully vaccinated people arriving from overseas. The amount of time travelers will have to spend in government-run hotel quarantine facilities will be halved to 7 from 14 days from Nov. 14, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a news conference in Wellington on Thursday. Home isolation will be introduced in the first quarter of 2022, he said. Myanmar Lifts Semi-Lockdown on 44 Townships (7:56 a.m. HK)

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Myanmar announced its lifting a stay-at-home order imposed on 44 townships in eight provinces, including Yangon and Mandalay, according to the Ministry of Health. The order is effective from 4 a.m. on Thursday. The ministry cited a lower rate of new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks. Shionogi to Start Production of Vaccine in Early 2022 (6:47 a.m. HK) Shionogi plans to start commercial production of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in early 2022, Nikkei reported, citing President Isao Teshirogi. Shionogi’s manufacturing partner in Gifu prefecture is preparing production capacity of as much as 120 million doses annually. NYC Police Union Says Judge Refuses to Block Mandate (6:05 a.m. HK) A New York state Supreme Court judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order to halt the implementation of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for police officers, while the union’s lawsuit moves forward, the Police Benevolent Association said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Meatpacking Giants Cite Covid Response After Report (5:41 a.m. HK) Some of the biggest meatpackers say they shelled out millions to combat the pandemic while their workers were on the front lines, pushing back against Democrats and labor advocates who say they’re to blame for worker deaths. At least 59,000 meatpacking plant workers suffered infections during outbreaks at corporate plants — and 269 died between March 2020 and February 2021, a new report by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis details. TD Gives Workers Perk for Pandemic Resilience: 5 Shares (5:04 a.m. HK) Toronto-Dominion Bank is thanking employees for their pandemic-era resilience with a new reward: a one-time gift of five TD shares.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The shares are worth about C$449 ($363), based on Wednesday’s closing price. A year ago, the lender gave 90,000 full- and part-time employees $500 cash bonuses to recognize their efforts during the crisis. This time, workers outside Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. will receive a one-time cash award instead of shares. U.S. Says Mandate Won’t Strain Supply Chains (5 a.m. HK) A requirement for federal workers and contractors to be fully vaccinated — which would affect a number of transportation companies that work with the U.S. government — won’t exacerbate a backlog of shipping and deliveries, according to the Biden administration. “The requirements for federal workers and contractors will not cause disruption,” Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, said at a Wednesday briefing for reporters.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Organizations that have instituted vaccine mandates have seen overwhelming compliance, and those who refuse will go through education and counseling before any enforcement, Zients added. N.Z. Can’t Rule Out Snap Christchurch Lockdown (5 a.m. HK) New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he can’t rule out a snap lockdown in the South Island city of Christchurch after two positive cases were identified there Wednesday night. “I certainly couldn’t rule that out. At this point I don’t have enough information to be able to make that call but we will know by later in the morning, this morning, what we’re dealing with in Christchurch,” Hipkins told Radio New Zealand. One of the cases has “potentially been infectious in the community for a number of days,” he said, and has “the potential to throw up a number of additional cases.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Australia Drops Its ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory (4:30 p.m. NY) Australians can prepare for safe overseas travel when borders start reopening from Nov. 1. The government has reinstated country-specific travel advice levels for 177 destinations, it said in a statement. Newsom Warns of California Winter Surge (3:30 p.m. NY) California Governor Gavin Newsom, who received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in April, got Moderna Inc.’s shot as a booster Wednesday. He urged eligible residents to get boosters as soon as possible, warning of the prospects of a winter surge in virus cases. He pointed to data last year, when California had a relatively low case rate in October, only to see infections triple in November and again in December.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This is an incredibly important time,” he said at a press briefing Wednesday. “We know the ticket out of this pandemic is getting these booster shots and getting the unvaccinated vaccinated. And we still have more work to do.” N.Y. Orders 380,100 Pediatric Doses (3:10 p.m. NY) New York is gearing up to vaccinate younger children as soon as federal guidance is available, Governor Kathy Hochul said. U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for children could come this week. The state has ordered 380,100 pediatric doses for children ages 5 to 11, and has been working with pediatricians, pharmacies and schools to prepare for the vaccination effort, Hochul said on Wednesday. “This is really a breakthrough.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Nearly 350 school districts will hold vaccination events, and 390 districts have said they’ll send out vaccine communications, Hochul said. For the 900,994 children aged 12 to 15 years old who are already eligible, 63.6% have received at least one dose, according to state data. The overall first-dose vaccination level for New Yorkers age 18 and older is 86.8%. N.J. Set to Begin Child Vaccines After Approval (1:50 p.m. NY) New Jersey will be prepared to vaccinate younger children as soon as approval is granted, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. The state has 760,000 5-to-11-year-olds and has preordered 205,000 pediatric Pfizer doses. All 21 counties will have sites ready to vaccinate children, Persichilli said Wednesday.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For children 12-17 who are already eligible, 62.3% have received at least one dose. The rate is lower — 57% — for the younger 12-to-15 year subset, and higher — 71% — for 16- and 17-year-olds, according to Persichilli. The overall first-dose vaccination level for eligible New Jerseyans is about 75%. German Parties Agree on Milder Virus Rules (11:30 a.m. NY) The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s next government agreed to end emergency pandemic legislation that empowers regional authorities to close schools, limit travel or ban cultural events. The agreement means the legislation will expire at the end of next month. The SPD, Greens and FDP, who are aiming to have their coalition in place at the beginning of December, are counting on milder measures to keep the coronavirus under control, caucus officials said,

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “In short, there won’t be another lockdown,” the SPD said in a statement, adding that the goal is to get through the winter “responsibly” and “put the pandemic behind us in the spring.” Novavax Files for Authorization of Shot in U.K. (8:35 a.m. NY) Novavax applied for authorization of its vaccine in the U.K., the first submission for a protein-based shot against the disease in the region. The company has completed its rolling submission — an accelerated review of trial and manufacturing data — with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and filed for a conditional marketing license, Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax said in a statement Wednesday. The drugmaker is planning to apply for authorization in the U.S. by year-end. An application for emergency authorization from the World Health Organization was made last month.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hit to Global Employment Worse Than Anticipated (7:27 a.m. NY) The number of working hours lost due to the pandemic will be “significantly higher” than projected just a few months ago, according to the International Labor Organization. In what it termed a “dramatic revision,” the Geneva-based group now estimates that global hours worked this year will be 4.3% below their pre-pandemic level, the equivalent of 125 million full-time jobs. Africa, the Americas and Arab states were the regions that experienced the biggest declines. Merck Signs Pact to Expand Access to Pill (6 a.m. NY) Merck & Co. reached a licensing agreement aimed at widening access to its promising Covid pill, a pact health advocates hope will spur other pharmaceutical companies to act. The accord with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool will help make the antiviral therapy available in more than 100 low- and middle-income nations if it gains approval, allowing generic-drug companies to apply for licenses to make the experimental drug, according to a statement Wednesday. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.