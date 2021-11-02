Singapore to position itself as global crypto center, says regulator By Cointelegraph

The regulation of cryptocurrencies varies considerably across the globe: China has cracked down on significant amounts of crypto activity in recent months, while Japan only recently allowed specialized cryptocurrency investment funds. El Salvador, on the other hand, has accepted (BTC) as a legal currency.
As financial centers throughout the world seek to regulate the sector, Singapore is aiming to establish itself as the globe’s capital for crypto-related enterprises. According to Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state might have been left behind had it not gotten a head start on how to deal with cryptocurrencies.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.