Singapore to court equity listings with package including $1.1 bln fund

Article content SINGAPORE — Singapore moved to attract high-growth local and overseas companies to raise capital on Singapore Exchange and broaden the city-state’s appeal as a financing hub on Friday with a package of funding and incentivising measures. With a small base of retail investors in a city of 5.7 million people, SGX has struggled to capture big regional initial public offerings (IPOs). It has also seen a wave of delistings, although it remains a global fundraising venue for real estate investment trusts.

Article content Singapore’s ministry of trade and industry said that the government and state investor Temasek will set up a co-investment fund to invest in late-stage private funding and IPOs of high-growth firms, to anchor their listings in Singapore. The moves come after SGX earlier this month unveiled new rules https://www.reuters.com/article/sgx-regulation-spacs/update-1-singapore-exchange-targets-spac-hopefuls-with-relaxed-rules-idUSL1N2Q40ON allowing listings of special purpose acquisition companies, marking the first Asian bourse to do since the now-waning U.S. SPAC frenzy began last year. With a first tranche of S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) of capital, the fund will be managed on a commercial basis by 65 Equity Partners, a new fully-owned Temasek investment platform.