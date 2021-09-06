Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

Article content

Singapore’s aviation regulator said on Monday it would approve the return to service of the Boeing Co 737 MAX more than two years after the plane was grounded, becoming the latest country in the Asia-Pacific region to do so.

The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines Ltd complying with airworthiness directives and additional flight crew training requirements, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)