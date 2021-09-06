Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service By Reuters

(Reuters) – Singapore’s aviation regulator said on Monday it would approve the return to service of the Boeing (NYSE:) Co 737 MAX more than two years after the plane was grounded, becoming the latest country in the Asia-Pacific region to do so.
The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines (OTC:) Ltd complying with airworthiness directives and additional flight crew training requirements, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.
