Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

Singapore’s aviation regulator said on Monday it would approve the return to service of the Boeing Co 737 MAX more than two years after the plane was grounded, becoming the latest country in the Asia Pacific region to do so.

The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines Ltd complying with airworthiness directives and additional flight crew training requirements, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement.

Singapore grounded the 737 MAX in March 2019 following two fatal crashes. The approval for its return comes months after the model returned to service in the United States and Europe, and follows more recent lifting of grounding orders https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-allows-boeing-737-max-planes-fly-ending-an-over-2-year-ban-2021-08-26/#:~:text=NEW%20DELHI%2C%20Aug%2026%20(Reuters,travel%20market%20for%20the%20planemaker.&text=It%20has%20more%20than%20100%20of%20the%20planes%20on%20order in other countries, including Australia, Fiji, Japan, India and Malaysia.