Singapore Teen With Cardiac Arrest After Vaccine Gets $166,000

The patient, who had required intensive care, is recovering steadily and will likely be discharged in the coming weeks, according to the statement. However, he will likely require outpatient rehabilitation for some time before he can return to school and resume other activities.

(Bloomberg) — Singapore is giving S$225,000 ($166,000) to a 16-year-old boy who is recovering from a cardiac arrest after having his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in order to help defray the costs of his medical care, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Monday.

The payout to the boy and his family comes under a government program that provides one-time goodwill financial help to help offset costs associated with serious side effects assessed to be related to Covid-19 vaccines. The teenager received his first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine on June 27, the government earlier said. The acute severe myocarditis he suffered was likely caused by the vaccine, which may have been aggravated by strenuous lifting of weights and his high consumption of caffeine through energy drinks and supplements.

The government stressed that the benefits of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines “continue to outweigh the risk of vaccination,” though reiterated that vaccinated people should avoid strenuous physical activity for a week after getting the shots.

While there is a small increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following the administration of the vaccines, the local incidence rate remains low at 0.48 per 100,000 doses administered, the government said. The majority have responded well to treatment and have recovered or been discharged well from the hospital, it said.

