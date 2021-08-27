Home Business Singapore stocks fall as investors shun risk ahead of Jackson Hole

Singapore stocks fall as investors shun risk ahead of Jackson Hole

Taiwanese stocks extended their winning

run to a fifth session on Friday, reflecting the country’s

vaccine progress over the week, while equities in Singapore fell

as traders cut risk exposure ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s

Jackson Hole speech.

Most other equity markets in emerging Asia were flat or

lower after rallying for most of the week, as investors were

spooked by Fed officials urging the central bank to begin paring

bond purchases. Powell will speak at the Fed’s annual symposium

later on Friday (1400 GMT).

The Singapore stock benchmark hit its lowest in three

months.

“The ‘taper tantrum’ syndrome fear has resurfaced again and

plus we head into the weekend with geopolitical risk on the rise

in the Middle East, ” said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC

Markets.

“Most traders do not want to have a significant risk on

exposure as we head into Jackson Hole and over the weekend, ” he

added.

The Philippine peso weakened as much as 0.3% against

the dollar, before paring some losses later the day.

“PHP opened on the backfoot today in reaction to comments

from authorities suggesting a much more protracted period of

subdued economic activity, ” said Nicholas Mapa, senior

economist at ING.

Local media https://mb.com.ph/2021/08/26/neda-ph-economy-to-return-to-pre-pandemic-levels-by-end-2022-or-early-2023/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=neda-ph-economy-to-return-to-pre-pandemic-levels-by-end-2022-or-early-2023

reported that Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick

Chua forecast that the Philippines could return to pre-COVID GDP

levels by as late as early 2023.

The peso’s volatility was also due to foreign trading in the

local market, Mapa said.

Taiwanese stocks hit their highest in over two

weeks.

The island launched its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine this

week, and on Thursday the government said said BioNTech SE

COVID-19 vaccines are available earlier than

expected.

The South Korean won gained some ground after the

Bank of Korea hiked interest rates for the first time in three

years on Thursday.

Malaysia stocks were up for a sixth session and the

ringgit strengthened as worries over political

instability continued to fade after the appointment of the

country’s new prime minister last Saturday.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

