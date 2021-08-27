Singapore stocks drop 1% as ‘taper tantrum’ fears resurface

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Singapore stocks dropped 1% on Friday as

investors cut exposure to riskier assets over concerns of a

shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pandemic-era accommodative

stance and fears of geopolitical instability.

Other emerging Asian markets were mixed in a low-volume

trade after rallying for most of the week, as investors weighed

indications from Fed officials that the central bank may begin

paring bond purchases soon.

“Markets reckoned they might have been too hasty in brushing

aside the Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium as a non-event,”

DBS analysts said in a note.

A dovish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could

counter worries about economic damage from the Delta coronavirus

variant and fears about political fallout from a bomb attack in

Kabul, possibly spurring bids in riskier currencies against the

dollar.

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including

13 U.S. soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport on Thursday.

U.S. forces are currently bracing for more attacks.

Stocks in Singapore hit their lowest in more than

three months.

“The ‘taper tantrum’ syndrome fear has resurfaced, and plus,

we head into the weekend with geopolitical risk on the rise in

the Middle East,” said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC Markets,

referring to Singapore equities.

Stocks in Taiwan extended gains to a fifth session,

helped by a bounce in semiconductor shares worldwide. Last week,

the government urged state-run banks to buy stocks to soften the

tumble.

Currencies in emerging markets strengthened against the

dollar, with the Indonesian rupiah being an outlier. The

Philippine peso weakened as much as 0.3%, before clawing

back later in the day.

The peso’s lackluster open was in reaction to comments from

authorities suggesting that the Philippines would take longer

than expected to emerge from the subdued economic activity,

according to Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

Local media https://mb.com.ph/2021/08/26/ph-economy-needs-two-years-to-recover

reported that Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick

Chua forecast the Philippines could return to pre-COVID GDP

levels by as late as 2023.

“Sentiment is shifting quickly and affecting foreign buying

and selling in the local equity market,” Mapa said.

Thai stocks extended gains to a sixth day and hit

their highest in two months after the country said it would

ease some COVID-19 restrictions.

Malaysia stocks climbed for a sixth session and the

ringgit strengthened as worries over political

instability continued to fade after the appointment of the

country’s new prime minister last Saturday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 4.3 basis

points at 4.681%

** Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis point at

0.831%

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are down 1.5

basis points at 1.62%

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0716 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD %

%

Japan +0.07 -6.14 -0.36 0.72

China

India +0.10 -1.45 0.30 19.34

Indonesi -0.03 -2.64 -0.39 0.93

a

Malaysia +0.12 -4.01 0.22 -2.34

Philippi +0.19 -3.82 -0.50 -4.95

nes

S.Korea

Singapor +0.24 -2.24 -0.98 8.26

e

Taiwan +0.07 +2.03 0.84 16.82

Thailand +0.30 -8.15 0.55 11.14

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR