Singapore stocks drop 1% as ‘taper tantrum’ fears resurface

Article content

Singapore stocks dropped 1% on Friday as

investors cut exposure to riskier assets over concerns of a

shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pandemic-era accommodative

stance and fears of geopolitical instability.

Other emerging Asian markets were mixed in a low-volume

trade after rallying for most of the week, as investors weighed

indications from Fed officials that the central bank may begin

paring bond purchases soon.

“Markets reckoned they might have been too hasty in brushing