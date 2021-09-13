Singapore shares tumble as virus cases near 1-year high

Singapore stocks fell nearly 1% on

Monday after daily COVID-19 cases neared a one-year high, while

Thailand’s baht led losses among regional currencies as markets

awaited U.S. inflation data to weigh chances of policy tapering

by the Federal Reserve.

Equities across Malaysia, India and South

Korea also dropped between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Singapore’s health ministry reported more than 500 new

COVID-19 cases for the third straight day, even as the city

state executes a phased reopening with more than 80% of its

population fully vaccinated.

“In Singapore, we note risks nudging higher on the domestic

COVID-19 front,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

“Given that eventual policy objective is for COVID-19 to be

endemic in society, we expect stronger policy resistance this

time round on going back to lockdowns.”

Besides a raft of economic data from China later this week,

investors are also awaiting U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data

on Tuesday, which is expected to show core inflation easing,

while retail sales data on Thursday could show another decline.

U.S. CPI will also be assessed in the light of Philadelphia

Fed President Patrick Harker’s recent comments to Japanese daily

Nikkei that he wanted to start tapering if the rise in inflation

proved more than transitory.

The dollar built on its bullish run from last week

and began the week stronger as investors bet on the Fed

beginning to tighten its purse strings.

The Thai baht declined 0.6%, heading for its worst

day in almost three months. Thailand’s central bank said the

country’s financial system was stable and there were no big

issues for the currency.

The Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and

the Philippine peso weakened roughly 0.2% each.

Shares in China and Hong Kong fell, dragged

lower by tech giants following a host of moves by Beijing to

crack down on the country’s technology sector.

China is due to release data on retail sales, industrial

output and urban investment on Wednesday that analysts fear will

show a further slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1 basis points

at 6.164%

** Top loser on the Singapore STI was Yangzijiang

Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd, down 3.11%

** Malaysia’s Top Glove Corporation Bhd, down

3.79%, leads losses on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0737 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.16 -6.24 <.n225>

China >

India -0.12 -0.71 <.nsei>

Indones -0.42 -1.54 <.jkse ia>

Malaysi -0.31 -3.09 <.klse a>

Philipp -0.07 -3.90 -0.03 -2.40

ines

S.Korea >

Singapo -0.14 -1.66 -0.86 8.02

re

Taiwan -0.01 +2.78 <.twii>

Thailan -0.64 -8.80 <.seti d>

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika

Syamnath)

