Singapore Promises Power Customer Safeguards as Retailers Fold

(Bloomberg) — Singapore is offering assistance to power retailers and promising safeguards for customers as skyrocketing prices strain its nascent open electricity market. At least two power providers have announced they will cease retail operations after wholesale prices surged to a record last week. The government is offering help in hedging against volatility for those who want to continue operations, the Energy Market Authority said in a statement on Saturday. Retailers can also suspend operations while they strengthen their position, the agency said.

The strain is coming less than three years after Singapore launched its liberalized power market after previously having all customers buy electricity from state-owned grid operator SP Group. About half the city-state's residents have switched providers. Customers of retailers who go under will be smoothly transitioned to another retailer or SP Group, the authority said. "Electricity retailers who have under-hedged their positions may be exposed to the price volatility," it said in the statement. "This is a consequence of their business decisions and can be expected in open and liberalized electricity markets, where participants may enter and exit the market, and market consolidation may occur."