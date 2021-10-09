Singapore PM says COVID-19 ‘new normal’ could take up to 6 months

Article content

SINGAPORE — Singapore may need as much as six months to get to a “new normal” in terms of easing restrictions and people resuming their previous routines in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.

“It will take us at least three months, and perhaps as long as six months, to get there,” Lee said in an address to the island nation, which has largely kept the virus at bay since last year with masks, contact tracing and a closed border.

The Southeast Asia city-state with a population of 5.45 million has been reporting more than 3,000 daily COVID-19 infections over the past few days, though almost all of them are asymptomatic or mild. About 83% of the population is fully vaccinated.