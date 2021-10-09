Singapore opens quarantine-free travel to major countries, eyes COVID-19 ‘new normal’

Article content SINGAPORE — Singapore is opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub, and prepares to reach a “new normal” to live with COVID-19. From Oct. 19 fully vaccinated people from eight countries, including Britain, France, Spain and the United States, will be able to enter the island without quarantining if they pass their COVID-19 tests, the government said on Saturday. The announcement marks a major step in Singapore’s strategy to resume international links.

Article content The Southeast Asian nation, one of the world’s biggest travel and finance hubs, is home to Asian headquarters of thousands of global companies whose executives have long relied on Singapore’s connectivity. The country, with a population of 5.45 million has been reporting record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 3,000 over the past few days, though almost all the cases are asymptomatic or mild. About 83% of the population is fully vaccinated, one of the world’s highest rates. Singapore recently reimposed coronavirus restrictions to buy time to prepare to live with the disease but the step was met with some rare frustration https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/frustration-with-new-covid-curbs-singapore-moves-open-up-2021-10-01 as the government walks a fine line between reopening and preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed.