Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates By Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – DBS Group (OTC:) beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia’s largest bank.
“A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings,” DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement. “Asset quality continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to remain low,” he said.
The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit of S$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion) for the July-September period versus S$1.30 billion from a year earlier and the S$1.57 billion average forecast from four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.3512 Singapore dollars)
