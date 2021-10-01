Singapore finance authority grants licenses to Independent Reserve and DBS By Cointelegraph

Singapore’s principal financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has officially approved two companies to offer cryptocurrency services in the country.
MAS issued Oct. 1 licenses to Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve and DBS Bank’s brokerage arm, DBS Vickers (DBSV), allowing them to provide digital payment token services under the Payment Services Act (PS Act).
