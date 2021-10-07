Singapore central bank to release monetary policy statement on Oct.14 By Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s central bank is set to release its monetary policy statement on Oct.14, according to an update to its calendar on Thursday.
The city state will also release advanced estimates of third quarter gross domestic product data on the same day.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to keep its exchange-rate based policy settings unchanged, a Reuters poll https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/singapore-cbank-seen-hold-covid-19-pandemic-drags-2021-09-30 showed.
