Singapore Boosts ICU Beds as Serious Infections Remain High

By Stephen Stapczynski

(Bloomberg) —

Singapore is increasing the number of hospital beds in intensive care units as serious Covid-19 infections in the current outbreak remain at an elevated level.

Authorities will set up 280 ICU beds this week, up from about 200 now, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Sunday. About 70% of Singapore’s ICU beds are occupied, he said.

“Our hospital capacity is dynamic — we step them up as the number of cases that require acute or ICU care goes up, and vice versa,” Ong said. “But with each increase, healthcare workers will come under even greater strain. There is a human limit.”